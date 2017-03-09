Auto parts maker to build Fort Wayne plant, creating more than 100 jobs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Faurecia Clean Mobility, a manufacturer of automotive emissions control systems, announced Thursday it will build a new production facility in Fort Wayne that will result in the hiring of nearly 150 workers by 2018 according to a press release issued by the Indiana Economic Development Corporation.

Faurecia plans to initially invest $4 million into the 137,000 square foot facility, which will be located at 4510 Airport Expressway. The company’s North American headquarters are located in Columbus, Indiana and more than 1,800 people are employed at three locations there.

Hiring for the Fort Wayne facility will begin at the end of 2017. Those interested in the engineering and production openings can apply online.

“Faurecia is proud to expand on our already significant presence in the state with this new facility and to provide new opportunities for local jobseekers,” said Dave DeGraaf, president of FCM in North America. “We’ve had great success growing our business in Indiana due in large part to our ability to attract a highly motivated and skilled workforce and we are looking forward to continuing that progress with this new site.”

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation offered Faurecia up to $825,000 in conditional tax credits and up to $125,000 in training grants based on the company’s job creation plans. The incentives are performance-based, meaning until Indiana residents are hired, the company won’t be eligible for the incentives. Greater Fort Wayne Inc. will ask for additional incentives from the City of Fort Wayne.

