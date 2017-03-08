Sanctuary campus protesters interrupt IU official’s speech

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — About a dozen protesters interrupted a speech by a top Indiana University official with calls for establishing a sanctuary campus in Bloomington.

IU Provost Lauren Robel was giving the state of the campus speech Tuesday when the protesters walked to the front of the room and unfurled a banner saying “Sanctuary campus now!”

The (Bloomington) Herald-Times reports the group stood silently for about 15 minutes as Robel spoke before members started interrupting her by asking whether she would cooperate with federal immigration authorities investigating whether immigrants are in the country illegally.

Robel replied she would meet with the group afterward and that the university has acted strongly to protect students. The demonstrators continued speaking until a police officer asked them to leave and they filed out of the room.

