SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Alex Poythress netted a game-high 27 points as the Mad Ants earned a 116-105 road win at the Salt Lake City Stars on Wednesday night.

Trey McKinney-Jones added 20 points while Jordan Loyd and Stephan Hicks chipped in with 15 apiece.

Tyler Hansbrough tallied 9 points and 11 rebounds.

The Ants continue their road trip at the Santa Cruz Warriors on Friday night.