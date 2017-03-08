North Side in search of first regional title since 1995

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For all the success the North Side boys basketball program has had in recent years it’s been over 20 years since the Legends brought home a regional championship. That’s a drought Shabaz Khaliq and company are hoping to end this Saturday in Logansport.

The last regional championship won by North Side came in 1995 under coach Glen Heaton.

Saturday at 10 a.m. the 4A no. 4 Legends (25-2) will face 4A no. 11 Homestead (23-3) in the regional semifinals. The SAC rivals have played twice this season, with North Side winning both times. The Legends topped the Spartans by seven in the SAC Holiday Tournament title game, then beat Homestead two weeks later in a 62-60 battle.

The winner of Saturday’s morning game will play the winner of 4A no. 4 6 Carmel (23-4) and 4A no. 5 McCutcheon (24-3).

The regional title game is slated for 8 p.m. Saturday evening.