Large fire rages in downtown Wabash

WABASH, Ind. (WANE) A large fire is raging in downtown Wabash.

NewsChannel 15 received numerous reports of a large fire around 5:30 p.m. at a lumber yard in downtown Wabash. The fire appeared to be located at the Yarnelle Lumber Yard on West Canal Street, which sits between the popular Honeywell Center and the Wabash YMCA.

Wabash dispatchers refused to provide any information.

An official from a business near the lumber company told NewsChannel 15 said people have been asked to leave downtown. The YMCA has been evacuated.

Smoke from the blaze showed up on the National Weather Service’s radar system.

