INDOT spends half normal amount during 2016-2017 winter

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 2016-2017 was a mild winter all across northeast Indiana, and that appears to have saved money for INDOT. 2015-2016 winter was very similar to this winter, but two years ago was very different.

During 2014-2015 winter, INDOT used 61,000 tons of salt which cost $5.5 million. This winter those numbers were nearly cut in half. They used roughly 35,000 tons of salt (mostly preventative) which cost $2.4 million. The other cost they consider is labor which includes overtime. In 2014-2015, INDOT spent nearly $1 million paying for about 59,000 labor hours. This winter they spent roughly half a million dollars paying for almost 28,000 labor hours.