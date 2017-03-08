Indiana lawmakers help build Habitat for Humanity home

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers worked with volunteers to construct a house on the Statehouse grounds for the charity Habitat for Humanity.

The bipartisan group gathered Wednesday to assemble wall panels, which will eventually provide a home for a single mother in Indianapolis.

Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit group that relies on volunteers to help build homes for low income people. Habitat says homes are sold at an affordable price with an interest-free mortgage to people who are accepted into the program.

Democratic Senate minority leader Tim Lanane of Anderson says he helped hammer nails “not very straight and not very well” but that the job was getting done.

Legislators raised more than $50,000 for the project, which they say is the first of its kind at the Indiana Statehouse.

