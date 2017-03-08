Homestead’s Parker, McLaughlin named Indiana All-Stars

INDIANAPOLIS – Thirteen players have been selected for the 2017 IndyStar Indiana Girls All-Stars, it was announced Wednesday (March 8).

Those chosen to the team will play four games in June — two exhibition games against the Indiana Junior All-Stars as well as home-and-home contests against the Kentucky All-Stars.

The 2017 Indiana Girls All-Stars, listed alphabetically, are: Chyna Anthony of New Albany, Riley Blackwell of Plainfield, Dana Evans of Gary West, Maliah Howard-Bass of Columbus North, Nicole Konieczny of South Bend St. Joseph, Karissa McLaughlin of Homestead, Rachel McLimore of Zionsville, Madisen Parker of Homestead, Destiny Perkins of Lawrence North, Zion Sanders of Evansville Central, Ajanae’ Thomas of North Central, Macee Williams of Fountain Central and Madison Wise of Greenfield-Central.

The head coach for the 2017 Girls All-Stars will be Curt Benge of Plainfield. He will be assisted by Vince Cerbone of Martinsville and Michelle Harter of Warsaw.

The 2017 IndyStar Indiana Miss Basketball will be announced from within the group of All-Stars listed above at The Star’s Indiana Sports Awards Dinner on April 27 at Clowes Memorial Hall in Indianapolis.

The Junior-Senior exhibition games tentatively are set for June 6 and June 8 at sites to be announced. The first game against Kentucky will be June 10 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The final game against Kentucky will be June 11 at Central Hardin High School in Elizabethtown, Ky.

All four dates will be doubleheaders with the IndyStar Indiana Boys All-Stars.

The Indiana All-Stars program was founded in 1939 when the Indiana Boys All-Stars played the state champion Frankfort Hot Dogs. The series with Kentucky began in 1940, and the girls portion of the All-Stars was added in 1976.

The Indiana portion of the All-Star Games is organized and produced by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association. The Indianapolis Star, with its IndyStar brand, is a title sponsor and Best Choice Fieldhouse is a presenting sponsor.

Miss Basketball is selected through a balloting process of coaches and media overseen by game organizers from the IBCA. The remainder of the team is finalized by All-Star game director Charlie Hall after observing numerous games and events throughout the season, conferring with coaches, school officials and media across the state and reviewing votes submitted by coaches and media who each can recommend up to 12 players.

A complete list of those chosen as 2017 IndyStar Indiana Girls All-Stars follows.

2017 IndyStar Indiana Girls All-Stars

Name, School, Height, Pos., PPG, College Choice

Chyna Anthony, New Albany, 6-1, F, 13.2, Northern Kentucky

Riley Blackwell, Plainfield, 6-1, F, 15.1, Northern Illinois

Dana Evans, Gary West, 5-6, G, 35.8, Louisville

Maliah Howard-Bass, Columbus North 5-9, G, 16.9, Ball State

Nicole Konieczny, South Bend St. Joseph, 5-9, G, 14.4, Valparaiso

Karissa McLaughlin, Homestead, 5-8, G, 25.9, Florida

Rachel McLimore, Zionsville, 5-10, G, 20.7, DePaul

Madisen Parker, Homestead, 5-8, G, 16.8, Bowling Green

Destiny Perkins, Lawrence North, 5-6, G, 16.1, Akron

Zion Sanders, Evansville Central, 5-8, G, 6.9, undecided

Ajanae’ Thomas, North Central, 5-9, F, 14.4, Indiana State

Macee Williams, Fountain Central, 6-2, F, 26.1, IUPUI

Madison Wise, Greenfield-Central, 6-1, F, 23.5, Iowa State

Head coach: Curt Benge, Plainfield

Assistant coaches: Vince Cerbone, Martinsville; Michelle Harter, Warsaw