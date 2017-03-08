High winds cut power to 3,000 in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) High winds have knocked out power to some 3,000 customers in the Fort Wayne area.

Indiana Michigan Power said just after noon Wednesday that about 3,000 customers lost power. Company spokeswoman Erica Putt said a power outage around Dupont Road was affecting about 1,600 customers. Another outage around the Southtown area was affecting about 1,100.

Crews were working on both outages, Putt said.

There are other pockets of outages, as well, around the city.

Putt said high winds are to blame. Live 15 Doppler Fury was tracking winds up to 55 mph midday Wednesday.