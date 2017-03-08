Firefighters battle large fire at downtown Huntington building

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) Fire crews are battling a large structure fire at a downtown Huntington building.

Firefighters were called just after 8 a.m. Wednesday to a building at the corner of Market and Cherry streets on a report of a fire, across Cherry Street from the Huntington Police Department. A Huntington dispatcher said around 10:30 a.m. the fire was still “very active,” and flames were still visible by 11 a.m.

Pictures sent to NewsChannel 15 show smoke billowing from the two-story brick building, which contained several apartments and a century-old law office on the ground level. Firefighters could be seen attacking the blaze from above on a ladder.

No injuries have been reported. The nearby Huntington City-Township Public Library opened space for residents to take refuge.

West Market, North Jefferson and Cherry streets were all blocked to traffic. Power was also cut in downtown Huntington and trains in the area were asked to proceed slow, dispatchers said.

Downtown Huntington building fire View as list View as gallery Open Gallery A fire was reported at a downtown Huntington building on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. (Cody Melin) A fire was reported at a downtown Huntington building on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. (Cody Melin) A fire was reported at a downtown Huntington building on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. (Cody Melin) A fire was reported at a downtown Huntington building on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. A fire was reported at a downtown Huntington building on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. A fire was reported at a downtown Huntington building on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. (Cody Melin)