FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – North Side is looking for a new head football coach after Mike Cochran has stepped down after one season leading the program.

The Legends went 1-9 in Cochran’s lone season calling the shots at Chambers Field.

This was Cochran’s fourth stint as a head football coach in the area. He had two previous stints at DeKalb and coached at Fremont.

In 12 seasons Cochran’s teams have posted a combined record of 33-85.