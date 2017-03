FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets will hit the road this weekend for two games at the Indy Fuel as Fort Wayne tries to keep its season-high five game winning streak alive.

The Ks play at the Fuel Friday at 7:35 p.m. then again Saturday at the same time.

The Komets are 6-0 against the Fuel this year.

Fort Wayne goaltender Pat Nagle hopes to stay hot. He’s unbeaten at 8-0-3 so far this season.