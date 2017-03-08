Central Noble looking for program’s second regional crown

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Central Noble boys basketball team won its first sectional title in 14 years this past Saturday, but it didn’t come easy for the cardiac Cougars.

Central Noble beat Whitko 62-61 in the first round on a buzzer-beating three pointer from Mason Smith. The Cougs went on to beat sectional host Westview 46-42 in the semifinals and LaVille 56-50 in the sectional title game. All told, the Cougars won three games by a combined 11 points.

This week they’ll be looking to win the second regional championship in program history when they travel to North Judson-San Pierre for 2A play. Central Noble (14-12) will face Gary Roosevelt (14-9) at roughly noon, following the Marquette Catholic (16-9) vs. Churubusco (17-8) game at 10 a.m. The regional title game will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.

John Bodey, a long-time coach at Garrett, is in his first year as the Central Noble boys coach.