Brothers jailed for naked rampage at Indy apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two men were arrested after police in Indianapolis said they went on a nude rampage Sunday afternoon in front of an apartment complex.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. at the Lighthouse Landing apartment complex on the south side of Indianapolis on reports of a person exposing.

Upon arrival, officers said they found 21-year-old Timothy Batz and his brother, 24-year-old Noah Batz, walking the area nude.

Police said investigators learned that Timothy and Noah reportedly punched a woman in the forehead earlier after she refused to entertain the brothers’ naked antics. The punch left the woman with a large knot on her forehead.

The assistant manager of the apartment complex told police she saw the brothers “passionately making out” in front of a dumpster as residents were being advised to stay away from the two. One of the brothers then ran at her and threatened to kill her while banging on her vehicle’s windows, according to police.

A witness told police he saw the brothers yelling and screaming threats as they jumped and banged on several vehicles in in the apartment complex.

The two then reportedly got in and out of nearby vehicles without permission from the owners, police said.

After they were taking into custody, police said the brothers told authorities that they had been under the influence of marijuana and mushrooms.

Noah Batz faces charges of battery resulting in injury, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement, intimidation, public indecency, criminal mischief, obscene performance, incest, attempted auto theft and unlawful entry of a motor vehicle.

Timothy Batz faces charges of public intoxication, incest, intimidation, obscene performance, disorderly conduct, public indecency, possession of marijuana, resisting law enforcement, attempting auto theft, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle and criminal mischief.