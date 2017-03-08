Bank robbery suspect arrested 13 minutes after hold-up

MENTONE, Ind. (WANE) Police in Kosciusko County arrested a man who investigators said held up a Mentone bank Wednesday.

Kosciusko County Sheriff’s deputies were called just after 11 a.m. Wednesday to the Lake City Bank along S.R. 25 in Mentone on a “hold-up” alarm. As police responded to the branch, a clerk from the bank gave authorities a description of the armed suspect, and police learned the suspect fled to a home on foot, police said.

Minutes later, sheriff’s deputies and officers from the Mentone Police Department surrounded a home at 211 N. Tucker St., a quarter-mile northwest of the bank.

A resident let officers inside and the alleged suspect – 37-year-old Bernie Joe Montileaux – was taken into custody at gunpoint, police said. The sheriff’s department said 13 minutes passed between robbery and arrest.

Police recovered the weapon used and an undisclosed amount of cash that was taken during the bank robbery, according to a news release.

Kosciusko County Sheriff’s detectives noted in the release that “concerned citizens were imperative in facilitating the arrest made today.”

Montileaux faces a premininary charge of felony robbery with a weapon.