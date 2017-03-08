FCC investigating brief AT&T 911 outage

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – AT&T said Wednesday evening some of its customers were not able to call 911.
It’s unknown how many cellphone customers were affected or if the outage was in a certain area.
The company tweeted it was aware of the problem at 9:49 p.m.
At 10:30 p.m. AT&T said the problem was fixed.
The company did not say what caused the outage.
Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai said the commission was aware of the outage. He said in a tweet the agency will, “…investigate the root cause of the outage and its impact.”