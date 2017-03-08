FCC investigating brief AT&T 911 outage

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – AT&T said Wednesday evening some of its customers were not able to call 911.

It’s unknown how many cellphone customers were affected or if the outage was in a certain area.

The company tweeted it was aware of the problem at 9:49 p.m.

At 10:30 p.m. AT&T said the problem was fixed.

Issue has been resolved that affected some calls to 911 from wireless customers. We apologize to those who were affected. — AT&T (@ATT) March 9, 2017

The company did not say what caused the outage.

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai said the commission was aware of the outage. He said in a tweet the agency will, “…investigate the root cause of the outage and its impact.”

.@FCC AT&T has reported to me that 911 service is now restored. The @FCC will investigate the root cause of the outage and its impact. — Ajit Pai (@AjitPaiFCC) March 9, 2017