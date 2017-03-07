West Lafayette council aims to make immigrants feel welcome

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — The West Lafayette City Council has passed a resolution that aims to make immigrants feel welcome and safe.

The Lafayette Journal & Courier and WLFI-TV report the measure passed Monday night stops short of declaring West Lafayette a sanctuary city for immigrants living in the U.S. without legal permission.

The resolution states any city employee, agency or department cannot investigate someone’s immigrant status unless it’s related to criminal conduct, required by state and federal law or if they have a court order.

Some had wanted the City Council to pass a sanctuary city designation, but there were worries that the city could lose $2 million a year in federal funding.

President Donald Trump has threatened to withdraw federal funding from sanctuary cities that refuse to cooperate with federal immigration authorities.

