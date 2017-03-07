TOTW: Lakewood Park Christian Boys Basketball

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s been an incredible one-year turnaround for the Lakewood Park Christian boys basketball team.

After going 6-17 last season, the Panthers earned their first sectional title in program history by beating Blackhawk Christian on Saturday, 77-75. Keegan Fetters hit the game-winning basket with just 3.5 seconds remaining. The Panthers will face Oregon-Davis in the Triton Regional of the 1A bracket this weekend.

A lot of the credit in their newfound success is first year head coach and former Indiana Hoosier and Fort Wayne Mad Ants player Rod Wilmont.