Snider grads Wimby, Shipman honored by MAC

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Three student-athletes on the Western Michigan women’s basketball team earned postseason All-Mid-American Conference Awards, as senior Meredith Shipman and sophomore Breanna Mobley were each named Third Team All-MAC and sophomore Deja Wimby was named the All-MAC Defensive Team.

Shipman, the lone senior for the Broncos, was on a tear all during MAC play, hitting multiple 3-pointers in 15 straight games and 14 of the 18 MAC contests this season. She finished MAC play averaging 12.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and was second in the conference behind Wimby with 2.7 steals per game. She led the team and finished fifth in the MAC in 3-pointers made with 49. Shipman’s season total for 3-pointers is 75, where she tied herself and Casey Rost (2005-06) for fourth place in WMU history for a single season, with at least one more game to go. Rost holds the all-time record with 79 made in 2003-04.

Mobley was as consistent as they come all season long, where she finished with 12 double-doubles this season, including seven during MAC season. In conference play, she averaged 14.8 points, 10.2 rebounds and shot .574 from the floor, all of which led the team. She finished in 14th place in scoring in the MAC and second in both rebounding and field goal percentage. In the WMU record books, Mobley is currently in fourth place with 288 rebounds in a single season; Pat Charity holds the record with 296 in 1977-78. Mobley also holds the third best field-goal percentage (.574) in a single season.

Wimby was a force to be reckoned with on the defensive end all season, where she finished with the most steals in MAC play (52) and was tasked with guarding the best offensive guard on the opposing team a majority of her minutes. Wimby averaged 14.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.9 steals during MAC play and nearly recorded the first triple-double in WMU history on several occasions. In the record books, Wimby is currently 10th in single season assists (154), third in free-throws made (150) and tied for sixth in steals (82).

After defeating Miami 73-66 Monday night, the Broncos have made the quarterfinals of the MAC Tournament for the fifth straight year under head coach Shane Clipfell and face the No. 1 seeded Central Michigan Chippewas on Wednesday, March 8 at noon.