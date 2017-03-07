Science Central hosts Special Abilities Day

Video by Photojournalist JR Carmichael

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Science Central was open to some special guests on Tuesday.

The third Special Abilities Days event was held Tuesday. The special occasion is dedicated to providing fun science education for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

During Special Abilities Day, Science Central made modifications to its facility that included:

Light and sound reduction in some areas

Higher light levels in areas that are usually dark

Access to listening devices

A less crowded environment free from unnecessary distractions

Extra staff on hand

Additional demonstrations with extra tactile stimulation

Science Central was closed to the public during the event.

Four additional Special Abilities Days are scheduled in 2017:

Sunday, May 28, 2017 – open to the public

Sunday, August 13, 2017 – open to the public

Tuesday, September 19, 2017 – closed to the public

Wednesday, December 13, 2017 – open to the public