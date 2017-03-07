Science Central hosts Special Abilities Day

Video by Photojournalist JR Carmichael
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Science Central was open to some special guests on Tuesday.
The third Special Abilities Days event was held Tuesday. The special occasion is dedicated to providing fun science education for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
During Special Abilities Day, Science Central made modifications to its facility that included:
- Light and sound reduction in some areas
- Higher light levels in areas that are usually dark
- Access to listening devices
- A less crowded environment free from unnecessary distractions
- Extra staff on hand
- Additional demonstrations with extra tactile stimulation
Science Central was closed to the public during the event.
Four additional Special Abilities Days are scheduled in 2017:
- Sunday, May 28, 2017 – open to the public
- Sunday, August 13, 2017 – open to the public
- Tuesday, September 19, 2017 – closed to the public
- Wednesday, December 13, 2017 – open to the public