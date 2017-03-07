Relative of Indiana teen slain with friend to speak publicly

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — A relative of one of the northern Indiana girls slain during a hiking trip plans to speak publicly this week.

State Police Sgt. John Perrine says 14-year-old Liberty German’s grandfather will make a statement during a Thursday news conference in Delphi, but won’t discuss the ongoing double-murder investigation.

German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams were found dead Feb. 14 in a wooded area near Delphi, about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis. They vanished the day before while hiking.

Authorities have released two grainy photographs of a man they consider the main suspect in the killings and audio of a male saying “down the hill.” Police say those came from German’s cellphone.

A reward fund for information leading to an arrest in the case has grown to nearly $220,000.

The police tip line for the case is 844-459-5786. Tips can also be reported by emailing Abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.

NewsChannel 15 will stream the statement live on wane.com.

