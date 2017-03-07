Police: Roommate stabbed following husband, wife argument

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) Police arrested a Warsaw man Monday on several charges after they responded to a report of a stabbing at a mobile home park.

According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department, deputies went to the Johnson Mobile Home Park located at 3529 West, County Road 100 South just after 4:30 p.m. after someone called 911 to report the stabbing. The deputies had been given a description of the suspect and they quickly found Scott Ryan Blevins, 39, and took him into custody.

According to witnesses, Blevins and his wife had gotten into an argument and at one point he had shoved her. When Blevins tried to slash the tires of his vehicle so the wife couldn’t leave, a roommate tried to stop him and that’s when the stabbing took place. The roommate was cut in the torso and was treated at the scene by medics.

Blevins was arrested and preliminarily charged with felony battery with a deadly weapon, criminal mischief, and possession of paraphernalia. As of Tuesday morning he was being held on a $10,250 bond.