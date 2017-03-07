PHP CEO weighs in on GOP plan to replace Obamacare

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Physicians Health Plan’s CEO is reacting to the GOP’s proposed replacement of the Affordable Care Act.

“My guess is you’re going to see more choices at you’ll see some catastrophic plans that weren’t allowed before, which may be cheaper plans that someone younger may buy, but on the whole I think it’s going to be more expensive and I think it’s going to be tougher for those that need it to afford it,” Mike Cahill said.

PHP pulled out of the marketplace last year, ending its individual product line because Cahill said the Affordable Care Act wasn’t working like intended costing them a lot of money. Cahill said he’s doubtful he would get back in the market if the proposed plan passed as is.

“I want to see how this plays out, but based on what I’ve seen so far I think it actually makes the risk pool worse and more expensive, but I’ve been wrong before and we will watch,” Cahill said.

Changes to insurance aren’t just confusing and frustrating for people signing up. Cahill said it also makes their jobs harder.

“You can’t plan and let’s face it when you’re trying to price risk you’d like to be able to plan and it makes it very hard to do anything long-term overall and I think it leaves people with fewer choices because in the insurance industry if you don’t know what’s going to happen you don’t get into it,” Cahill said.

With so much still unknown Cahill wants to remind everyone this is still just a proposal and even if passed it will take some time before it goes into effect.

“Don’t panic. Nothing has been passed and everything in this bill takes effect in 2019,” Cahill said. “It’s 2017. Your coverage is good now and your coverage should be good in 2018. As laws are passed then do get ahold of PHP, call a broker or call anyone in the market.”

Voting on the proposed bill is expected to start Wednesday.