Local Veteran to View Washington D.C. Memorials through Virtual Reality

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A terminal diagnosis isn’t keeping a veteran from seeing Washington D.C. one last time. Robert Claypool, a 25-year Air Force Veteran, enlisted in 1943. He served in World War II, the Korean War, the Cold War and Vietnam.

Claypool planned on going to the U.S. Capitol with the Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana but doctors said he had Congestive Heart Failure and only has weeks to live. So he canceled his trip. After his story was aired on NewsChannel 15’s Nightcast, viewers rallied to have a private plane take him to the capitol but his family didn’t want him to take the long flight. So another group offered up a virtual tour.

Honor Everywhere is made up of volunteers in Columbia, Missouri. A group will travel to Claypool’s nursing home to give him a virtual tour of several memorials. The organization recorded a seven-minute video that allows a Veteran to look 360 degrees at Washington D.C. The video includes the World War II Memorial, the Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier along with some other memorials.

Honor Flight President Dennis Covert said that “it is our goal at Honor Flight Northeast Indiana to obtain our own equipment and offer the Virtual Tour as an alternative for those deserving Veterans who are unable to travel with us so they can still experience the memorials built in their honor.”

Claypool will meet with Honor Everywhere Wednesday afternoon. NewsChannel 15 will be there for the broadcast and will air it Wednesday night’s newscasts.