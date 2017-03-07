Indianapolis police: Gas station clerk kills alleged robber

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis police say a gas station clerk fatally shot a man who allegedly tried to rob the business.

Police reports say the 65-year-old clerk fatally shot the 20-year-old robbery suspect about 11:45 p.m. Monday.

The man was shot in the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene in the station’s parking lot. Authorities have not released his name.

Police Maj. Richard Riddle tells WTHR-TV the clerk told officers he felt he had to shoot after the man entered the station near the Interstate 65 and Keystone Avenue interchange on the city’s south side.

Detectives are reviewing the store’s surveillance video to determine whether it backs up the clerk’s account. The Marion County prosecutor’s office will then review the case.

