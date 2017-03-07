Homestead’s Karissa McLaughlin reopens recruitment

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead senior basketball standout Karissa McLaughlin is reopening her recruitment after the University of Florida – the school she signed with back in November – has parted ways with its head coach.

Florida fired coach Amanda Butler after ten seasons on Monday. Butler secured McLaughlin’s verbal commitment in October of 2015.

McLaughlin averaged 25.6 point a game for the Spartans this past season, leading the Homestead girls program to its first 4A state championship.

Florida could still be McLaughlin’s destination, but she also considered offers from Indiana, Purdue, Pitt, and Iowa State before verbally committing to the Gators in 2015.