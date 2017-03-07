Coroner: Man pulled from fire died of smoke inhalation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man who died after neighbors dragged him from an apartment fire late Saturday night has been identified.

Stephen David Vachon, 56, of Fort Wayne died of Smoke Inhalation, according to an Allen County Coroner’s report released Tuesday.

According to a FWFD release, someone called 911 around 11:30 p.m. to report a fire in the 500 block of Lawton Place, in another apartment in his building. A minute later, someone in the neighboring home called 911 to report the fire.

The neighbors forced their way into the rear apartment where the fire was coming from and dragged Vachon outside. They attempted to revive him with CPR, but Vachon was pronounced dead at the scene.

Firefighters got to the house three minutes after the call and got the fire under control 5 minutes later. The building suffered moderate fire, water and smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.