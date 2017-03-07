Colts offensive lineman Joe Reitz retires

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Indianapolis Colts offensive lineman Joe Reitz has announced his retirement.

The 31-year-old Reitz played nine seasons in the NFL, the last six with his hometown team. He played in 73 games, starting 44 with the Colts at both tackle and guard.

Last season, he started six games on a line that paved the way for Frank Gore to become Indy’s first 1,000-yard rusher since 2007.

Reitz originally signed with Baltimore as an undrafted rookie out of Western Michigan, where he played basketball. After two seasons with the Ravens, he joined the Miami Dolphins in 2010 before finding a home with the Colts in 2011. He won the Colts’ Ed Block Courage Award in 2015.

Reitz becomes the second Colts player to retire this offseason. Pro Bowl punter Pat McAfee announced his retirement last month.

Advertisement