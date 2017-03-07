Bluffton manufacturer closing plant; 100 jobs cut

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) A Bluffton plastics goods manufacturer will shutter its plant and leave some 100 workers without work in the Wells County city.

Bluffton Mayor Ted Ellis confirmed to NewsChannel 15 that Buckhorn Inc. plans to close its plant along Decker Drive. Ellis told NewsChannel 15 that Buckhorn executives “dropped this bombshell” in a Monday evening meeting with employees at the plant.

Buckhorn, which manufactures reusable packaging and material handling products, plans to consolidate its manufacturing operations in its Springfield, Missouri plant, according to Ellis.

The closure will affect about 100 employees in Bluffton, Ellis said.

