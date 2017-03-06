Zeller, Hornets sting Pacers in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Kemba Walker scored 28 points, Nicolas Batum added 21 and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Indiana Pacers 100-88 on Monday night.

Returning home after their victory Saturday in Denver, the Hornets notched consecutive wins for the first time since Jan. 20-21.

Paul George had 36 points on 15-of-25 shooting for the Pacers (32-31), who were playing the final game of a five-game road trip.

Charlotte (28-35) used a fast start to provide enough cushion to cruise to the victory, despite Indiana’s second-half comeback attempt that sliced the Hornets’ lead to 82-75 with 8:12 remaining.

Jeremy Lamb sank a 3-pointer and a layup for the Hornets, however, to keep the Pacers at bay.

Five players scored in double digits for the Hornets, including 14 from Lamb, 13 points and 11 rebounds from Cody Zeller, and 11 points and 13 rebounds from Michael Kidd-Gilchrist.

