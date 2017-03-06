West Lafayette car crash kills 3 people

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A Sunday morning car crash near in West Lafayette has left three people dead.

West Lafayette Police Sgt. Stason Wiete told the Lafayette Journal & Courier that the crash occurred around 4 a.m.

Wiete says police haven’t yet released much information because they’re still actively investigating the crash.

The incident is being investigated in collaboration with the Tippecanoe County coroner, the West Lafayette Fire Department and the Tippecanoe County Emergency Management Agency.

