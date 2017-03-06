Vehicle flips over in DeKalb Co. crash; driver hospitalized

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A 20-year-old Auburn woman’s vehicle flipped over in a ditch in a DeKalb County crash Monday morning.

DeKalb County police said the crash happened at 2 p.m. in the 3500 block of SR 327.

A press release indicated the woman was driving south bound on SR 327 when she failed to slow down prior to a curve and drove off of the south side of the road. The vehicle came back onto the road and crossed the center line before entering a north side ditch sideways causing the vehicle to flip over.

The woman’s hand was pinned under the roof when the vehicle came to rest. She was transported to a Fort Wayne hospital for treatment, the press release said.

A passenger in the vehicle was unharmed.

The press release indicated that speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash.