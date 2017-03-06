Tippecanoe Valley grad Andrews is Big Ten Pitcher of Week

ROSEMONT, Ill. – Tanner Andrews’ complete-game shutout at Southeast Missouri State has earned Purdue baseball’s Friday ace Big Ten Pitcher of the Week honors for the second time in three weeks this season.

Andrews retired 27 of the 32 batters he faced in his first collegiate complete-game shutout, striking out eight. He did not allow the leadoff man to reach base safely until the ninth inning, working five 1-2-3 frames total. He did not allow a runner to reach third base. Southeast Missouri had multiple base runners in only one inning.

The junior right-hander struck out five his first time through the SEMO lineup. He was most dominant against the four through nine hitters, a segment of the SEMO order that was a combined 1-for-20. He posted his shutout in a ballpark that yielded a combined 40 runs over the final two games of the series.

Andrews joins Lance Breedlove (three in 2012), Joe Haase (two in 2012), Matt Morgan (two in 2011) and Matt Bischoff (two in 2010) as Boilermakers to win Big Ten Pitcher of the Week at least twice in the same season. Around the conference, Ohio State’s Brad Goldberg (first two weeks of 2013) was the last pitcher to win the award twice over the first three weeks of the season. Morgan also accomplished the feat in 2011 after strong performances against No. 9 Connecticut (weekend No. 1) and Lipscomb (weekend No. 3).