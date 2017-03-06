The Hub Entertainment Center condemned after Friday night concert

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Hub took over for Piere’s in the fall and according to social media comments, it’s been a rough go since. Although, some of them do say, no, those are just rumors. Either way for now they’re closed. Chris Cave, the general manager, says this was a surprise but is determined to reopen. “It’s not going to be able to happen overnight. But really it’s not much that we have to get done in order to open back up. It was just blown really far out of proportion with all the rumors and gossip.”

According to Cave, they have outlets by their main bar and one another that need to be brought up to code. He said they thought they could still have a concert Friday but found out Monday that wasn’t the case. Cave says the age of the building also goes back to the long list of requirements from the health department dating back to December. “It went quite a while without anyone doing anything that should have been done to the place. So now that a new owner has come in, all of that kind of has been thrown in our lap.”

The most recent report from the health department was February 28th. It says they need to update lighting around the washing station and food prep area. NewsChannel 15 asked Cave what’s taking so long and he said simply there’s just a lot going on- getting those codes up to date and a situation with the previous general manager. And rumors aren’t helping. “There’s lots of rumors and gossip about a lot of the businesses around here in our industry and all I can say is, you know, we’re still doing pretty good.”

Roger Clark with the building department said it also had to do with wiring. Cave doesn’t think there are any other problems and claimed he talked with someone at the building department today and thinks they’ll reopen soon. “We’re going to have all of the important stuff knocked out so that way we can get back to open the doors not only to our customers but to our employees.”