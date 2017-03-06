Texas Roadhouse hosts benefit for young car crash victims’ families

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Texas Roadhouse, the former employer of a young couple killed in a car crash, hosted a benefit for their families Monday evening.

Ten percent of all of the sales made during the evening were given to the families of 23-year-old Jonny Tracy and 24-year-old Alisa Arseneau.

Tracy and Arseneau died in the fiery three-vehicle crash in the 1800 block of West Jefferson Blvd on Monday, February 20. Their bodies were burned beyond recognition from flames, according to the Allen County Coroner.

Police arrested 31-year-old Justin Votaw last Friday for fleeing the scene of the crash. Court documents released Monday revealed that Votaw was identified as the driver of a BMW that crashed into the other two vehicles.

Tracy’s mother Colleen Mast told NewsChannel 15 that it doesn’t make her feel better that Votaw was arrested because nothing will bring Jonny or Alisa back.