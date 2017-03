FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Texas Roadhouse hosted a benefit Monday evening for the Mental Health America of Northeast Indiana organization.

Ten percent of the food sales throughout the evening were donated to the organization.

In addition to raising money, the event aimed to raise awareness of mental health issues in the community.

MHANI has been involved in the mental health community in the region since 1954.

For more information, visit Mental Health Front Door.