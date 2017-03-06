Sorority at Indiana University shut down after investigation

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — A sorority chapter at Indiana University is being shut by its national organization following an investigation into activities of its members.

Sorority President Kimberlee Di Fede Sullivan released a statement over the weekend saying the organization made the decision to withdraw Delta Omicron’s charter at the Bloomington school.

Sullivan says the decision came after an investigation found members had been involved in “activities that do not represent our high standards” or purpose. She says the national chapter is “deeply disappointed in the choices made by members of our chapter.”

Details weren’t immediately released.

Indiana University says in a statement that it was informed of the decision and says there are “no current university disciplinary actions against the sorority.”

