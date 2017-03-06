Purdue’s Swanigan named Big Ten Player of the Year

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Awards season has started on a high note for Purdue’s Caleb Swanigan he was voted the Big Ten Player of the Year and first-team All-Big Ten by both the coaches and media the league offense announced today.

In what will likely be the first of many honors for the National Player of the Year and All-America candidate, Swanigan becomes just the fourth Boilermaker to win Big Ten Player of the Year, joining JaJuan Johnson (2011), Glenn Robinson (1994) and Stephen Scheffler (1990) as part of the elite group.

In addition, Vincent Edwards was named third-team All-Big Ten (media) and Dakota Mathias and Isaac Haas were named honorable mention All-Big Ten. Mathias was selected to the Big Ten’s All-Defensive team.

Caleb Swanigan

Purdue’s fourth Big Ten Player of the Year honoree.

Earlier today, Swanigan was named a first-team All-American by USA Today, Sporting News and NBC Sports.

Six-time recipient of Big Ten Player of the Week, the second most in Big Ten history behind Ohio State’s Evan Turner (2010).

Averaged 18.9 points, 12.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game in league games only. Also finished 11 th in field goal percentage, 10 th in free throw percentage, 3 rd in 3-point percentage and 6 th in offensive rebounds per game.

Became the eighth player in Big ten history to lead the league in scoring (18.9 PPG) and rebounding (12.6 RPG), joining Ohio State's Evan Turner (2010), Minnesota's Kris Humphries (2004), Purdue's Glenn Robinson (1994), Minnesota's Mychal Thompson (1978), Indiana's George McGinnis (1971), Ohio State's Gary Bradds (1964) and Michigan's M.C. Burton(1959).

He is one of only four Big Ten players to lead the league in scoring and win an outright Big Ten championship (Swanigan, Purdue’s Glenn Robinson, Ohio State’s Evan Turner and Jim Jackson).

His 227 rebounds in Big Ten play were the most in Big Ten play since Michigan’s Rudy Tomjanovich had 227 in 1970.

Swanigan leads the country in double-doubles with 25, just one shy of the all-time Big Ten record set by Ohio State’s Jerry Lucas (1960, 1961, 1962) and Brad Sellers (1986). One more double-double will tie him for 26 th in NCAA history.

In games that Swanigan produces a double-double, the Boilermakers are 22-3 this year and 29-4 for his career. His 33 career double-doubles (in 65 games) are the fourth most in school history.

Swanigan has posted four 20-20 games this year. The rest of major-college players have three combined. It is also double the amount of 20-20 games by Big Ten players in the last 20 years (2).

Swanigan needs just 21 points, 10 rebounds and three assists to become the second major college player in the last 25 years to have 600 points, 400 rebounds and 90 assists in a season. The other is Wake Forest’s Tim Duncan (1996-97).

Swanigan became the fifth player in Purdue history to have 500 points and 300 rebounds in a single season, and the first since Brad Miller in 1997-98.

He has smashed the school record for most rebounds in a season with 390. The previous record was 352 by Joe Barry Carroll during the 1978-79 season.

His 390 rebounds are the second most for a Big Ten player since the 1989-90 season (Iowa’s Reggie Evans had in 416 in 2000-01). He also needs just 10 rebounds to become the sixth player in Big Ten history with 400 rebounds in a season.

With his current averages of 18.7 points, 12.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, he is 1-of-2 players in the last 25 years to average those marks (Wake Forest’s Tim Duncan in 1996-97).

Swanigan is averaging 14.3 points and 10.3 rebounds for his career, and is on pace to average a career double-double, the first for a Purdue player since Dave Schellhase in 1964-66, 51 years ago.

Swanigan owns 13, 20-10 games this season, the eighth most for a player since the 2010-11 season and second most in the country this year.

Lastly, Swanigan excels off the court as well, being named a second-team Academic All-American.

Vincent Edwards

Voted third-team All-Big Ten by the media and honorable mention by the coaches after averaging 12.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game in league games.

Surpassed 1,000 career points in the win over Michigan State on Feb. 18.

Finished the year 28 th in the Big Ten in scoring, 13 th in assists, fourth in free throw percentage, ninth in 3-point percentage and ninth in assist/turnover ratio.

Is the only junior in America to have 1,000 points, 475 rebounds, 275 assists and 100 made 3-pointers in his career.

Needs just five rebounds and nine assists to become the second player in school history with 1,000 career points, 500 career rebounds and 300 career assists (E’Twaun Moore).

Will likely become the sixth player in school history to average 10.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.

Was at his best in Purdue’s biggest games, scoring a career-high 26 points in the road win at Indiana, 15 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists in the home win vs. the Hoosiers and 25 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists in Sunday’s contest at Northwestern.

Dakota Mathias

Named to the Big Ten’s All-Defensive team and honorable mention All-Big Ten as voted on by the coaches and media.

Averaged 10.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game while shooting 45.6 percent from 3-point range in league games only.

Finished the season second in the Big Ten in 3-point percentage (.478), fifth in assist/turnover ratio (2.47) and 11 th in assists (3.6). Also ranks 44 th nationally in assist/turnover ratio.

Has scored in double-figures in 17 games this year. When he scores 10 or more points in a game this year, Purdue 15-2.

Became one of the Big Ten’s top-defensive players, holding several Big Ten and national stars significantly below their averages, including Louisville’s Donovan Mitchell, Notre Dame’s Steve Vasturia, Northwestern’s Vic Law and Indiana’s James Blackmon Jr.

Isaac Haas

Named honorable mention All-Big Ten in voting done by coaches and media.

Averaged 11.4 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 55.6 percent from the field and 74.0 percent from the free throw line in league games.

Averaging 25.5 points / 40 minutes in Big Ten play only.

Was fourth in the Big Ten (league games only) in field percentage.

Had monster games in wins over Rutgers (24 points, 11 rebounds) and Illinois (24 points, six rebounds), and scored in double figures 10 times during league play (8-2 record).