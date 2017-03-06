Police investigate attempted robbery at T-Mobile store

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are asking for the public’s help finding a suspect involved in an attempted robbery at a T-Mobile store.

Fort Wayne Police Officer Michael Joyner said the suspect entered the T-Mobile store, 10140 Maysville Road, on Tuesday, February 28 at around 12:20 p.m.

Upon entering the store, the suspect told an employee that his wife’s phone was being kept in their safe in an attempt to trick the employee into opening it, Joyner said.

The employee recognized the man as the same person who shoplifted a pair of Beat’s brand headphones the weekend prior and went to the back room to call 911.

Joyner said the suspect followed the employee with his hand in his pocket and demanded the employee open the safe.

After the employee told the suspect he was on the phone with 911, the man exited the store and fled in a gold 1990’s Lincoln Continental with an Indiana handicap plate. There was was a black female passenger in the car.

The suspect is described as a black man, 6 feet to 6 feet, 3 inches tall; medium to heavy build and between 50 and 55-years-old. He was wearing a black coat and a black fedora style hat.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 260-436-STOP (7867).