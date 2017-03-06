Police: Employee, partner stole $5K in merchandise to resell

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A medical uniform store employee and her partner were arrested Monday in connection with a $5,000 merchandise theft, Fort Wayne Police said.

Detectives with the Fort Wayne Police Department arrested 40-year-old Christina Esparza and her partner 36-year-old Jordan Baughn on two felony charges of theft and corrupt business influence.

According to Fort Wayne Sgt. Mark Brooks, an investigation found that Esparza had stolen merchandise from her employer, First Response, on three separate occasions. Esparaza lives with Baughn, and the two are accused of attempting to resell the merchandise.

Vehicles belonging to the suspects were searched and additional merchandise was recovered, Brooks said.

Brooks indicated that the total retail loss from the stolen merchandise would have been $5,000. The merchandise is now in the process of being returned.