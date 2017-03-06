Police buy 36 lbs. of weed, seize $40K; 2 arrested

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WANE) Drug officers in Ohio arrested two people to cap a six-month marijuana distribution investigation that netted 36 pounds of the drug and $40,000.

Early Monday, agents with the Multi-Area Narcotics Task Force, deputies from Defiance County Sheriff’s Office and officers from Defiance Police Department arrested Isidro Tovar, 33, of Gibsonton, Florida and Gilbert Garcia, 58, of Grand Prairie, Texas, on charges of trafficking marijuana, a 3rd-degree felony.

Police said in a news release that during the investigation, undercover officers made two buys of marijuana that totaled 36 pounds. Police also seized $40,000 cash in the investigation.

The case was forwarded to the Defiance County Prosecutor’s Office. Additional charges will be presented to a grand jury for review, the release said.

Tovar and Garcia are being held at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio. They will appear in Defiance Municipal Court on Wednesday.