Now hiring: Kroger plans job fair to hire 100+ for Fort Wayne stores

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Kroger will hold a job fair to fill more than 100 positions at Fort Wayne stores.

The job fair will be held Wednesday, March 8 from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Kroger store at 4120 N. Clinton St. in Fort Wayne. Available positions at Kroger include Online Shopping Clerks, Deli/Bistro Clerks, Meat Cutters/Clerks, Overnight Clerks and more.

Kroger’s Central Division has 137 food stores, 115 pharmacies and 97 fuel centers throughout Indiana, Illinois, Missouri, Michigan and Ohio. The grocer operates nine Fort Wayne stores.