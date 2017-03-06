Mastodons dealt early exit by Omaha Mavericks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sophomore John Konchar scored 25 points on 9-of-14 shooting, but Fort Wayne men’s basketball fell to Omaha 84-80 in the Summit League Tournament Quarterfinals on Sunday (March 5).

Fort Wayne fell behind by as many as 10 points in the first half before taking their first lead of the game at 25-24 on a 3-point play by Mo Evans with 7:16 left in the half. The Mastodons took a 42-33 lead to the half thanks to a 7-0 run over the final 1:17 of the period.

The ‘Dons held a lead for the majority of the second half before Omaha tied the game at 75 with 2:44 remaining on a layup by Tre’Shawn Thurman. Konchar responded with a corner three to give the ‘Dons the lead back. But Omaha’s Daniel Norl followed with a trey to tie it up again.

Following an Omaha timeout, Konchar drove the baseline and finished with a reverse layup. It put the ‘Dons up 80-78 with 1:45 remaining. But it would be Fort Wayne’s final points. Omaha scored the final six points of the game as Fort Wayne saw four 3-pointers in the game’s final minutes miss their mark.

Fort Wayne shot 44.3 percent (27-of-61) from the floor. Omaha shot 44.6 percent (29-of-65).

Kason Harrell finished with 17 points. Brent Calhoun had a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds. Bryson Scott added 10 points.

Omaha improves to 17-13 and will play IUPUI on Monday in the Summit League Semifinals.

Fort Wayne falls to 19-12. The ‘Dons will now wait to hear if they will receive a postseason berth.