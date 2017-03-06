Indiana agencies scramble to find more foster parents

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Agencies across Indiana are scrambling to find more foster parents as the number of children entering foster care in the state is at an all-time high.

The Herald-Times (http://bit.ly/2mtEZ3Q ) reports the Villages of Indiana, the state’s largest not-for-profit child and family services agency, will host several sessions over the next few months to meet individuals and couples interested in learning more about foster parenting.

A January report from the Indiana Department of Child Services shows there are nearly 1,000 children in need of service in Monroe, Brown, Greene, Owen and Lawrence counties. More than 460 of those children live in Monroe County.

The Villages has a contract with the Indiana Department of Child Services to facilitate the foster process. It currently has about 235 licensed homes across the state.

