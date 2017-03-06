Fort Wayne zoo to fill 90 jobs at job fair

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo will host a job fair to fill a variety of open positions.

The job fair will be held Saturday, March 11 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Zoo Education Center. The zoo will hire guest service positions at the food concessions, gift shops, front gate, rides, and operations support.

Some 90 seasonal positions will be filled at the fair.

All openings are temporary positions, ranging from 15 to 40 hours per week during the zoo season (mid-April through mid-October).

Applicants should download applications in advance at kidszoo.org and bring a completed applications to the job fair. Interviews and hiring will take place at the job fair until positions are filled or as time and capacity allow.

For more information, visit kidszoo.org.