Father crashes vehicle on Toll Road; 1 child dead, 2 hospitalized

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A father suffering a medical emergency crashed a vehicle carrying his three children, which left one dead and two hospitalized, Indiana State Police said.

Police arrived on the scene at the 140-mile marker of the Indiana Toll Road in Steuben County at approximately 4:20 p.m. Sunday.

An investigation found that the driver of the vehicle, a 44-year-old Chicago man, suffered a medical emergency involving uncontrollable coughing and choking and temporary loss of vision, according to a press release from Indiana State Police.

While attempting the pull over onto the shoulder of the highway, the man hit the accelerator instead of the brake, causing the vehicle to leave the road and enter a ditch, slide sideways and drive straight into a tree.

The man’s 15-year-old son was pronounced dead at the scene from head trauma, the press release said.

The man’s 8-year-old daughter in the back seat of the car was initially trapped. The press release indicated that child was injured along with his 17-year-old son and both were taken to a Fort Wayne hospital.

An adult female passenger in the vehicle was unharmed.