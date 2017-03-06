Dupont Hospital named Top-100 hospital

Related Coverage Dupont Hospital ranked among nation’s top hospitals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Dupont Hospital has been ranked among the nation’s top 100 hospitals for the third straight year.

Truven Health Analytics recently released its list of the nation’s top hospital. The data-driven analytics and solutions provider has ranked hospitals annually since 1993.

It’s the fourth time in six years Truven has recognized Dupont Hospital.

“Since we opened in 2001, our team members and medical staff have consistently delivered the highest levels of patient experience and quality care,” said Aaron Garofola, chief executive officer, Dupont Hospital. “Doing this year after year while maintaining the personal touch of a community hospital is a prime example of what we have always believed to be “‘The Dupont Difference.’”