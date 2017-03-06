Columbus police: Animal lover died trying to save dog

COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — Police in southern Indiana say an animal lover lost her life trying to save a dog from a river.
Columbus Police Lt. Matt Harris says a witness reported seeing a woman matching the description of 33-year-old Jacqueline Watts of Indianapolis chasing a small dog on Friday afternoon. Officers found Watts’ body Saturday morning on a sandbar by the Flatrock River in the city’s Noblitt Park.
Watts provided foster care and hospice care for animals, a Harris told a news conference Monday, “Bottom line, we lost a wonderful person.”
Police also recovered the body of Ringo, the dog she was pursuing. A poster reporting the dog was missing said Ringo had cataracts and was deaf.
An autopsy on Watts was scheduled for Monday afternoon.
