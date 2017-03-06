Columbia City Police looking for missing 81-year old

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) The Columbia City Police Department is looking for a missing 81-year old man.

According to an Indiana State Police Department release, Ronald Hull is a white male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 192 pounds, with gray balding hair and brown eyes.

A Silver Alert was declared early Monday morning after Hull went missing Sunday. He was last seen around 6:30 in Columbia City. He is believed to be in danger.

Police believe Hull was last seen wearing a light green pullover, black coat, black dress pants and brown loafers. He has a tattoo of a faded green panther on his forearm and one of a dagger on his upper left arm.

He may be driving a Blue 2000 Buick Park Avenue, with Indiana plate SRG439.

He could be disoriented and require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Ronald Hull, contact the Columbia City Police Department by calling 260-248-5121 or 911.