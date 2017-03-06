3/6 A.P. Men’s Basketball Poll

AP – The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through March 5, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Kansas (59) 28-3 1619 1

2. Villanova (2) 28-3 1517 2

3. UCLA (3) 28-3 1487 3

4. Gonzaga (1) 30-1 1430 4

5. Oregon 27-4 1364 6

6. North Carolina 26-6 1291 5

7. Arizona 27-4 1252 7

8. Kentucky 26-5 1182 9

9. Baylor 25-6 1084 11

10. Louisville 24-7 1047 8

11. West Virginia 24-7 958 10

12. SMU 27-4 849 14

13. Purdue 25-6 839 16

14. Duke 23-8 667 17

15. Cincinnati 27-4 634 18

16. Florida State 24-7 631 15

17. Florida 24-7 617 12

18. Butler 23-7 538 13

19. Saint Mary’s 27-3 456 20

20. Wichita State 30-4 401 21

21. Virginia 21-9 400 23

22. Notre Dame 23-8 394 19

23. Iowa State 20-10 147 24

24. Wisconsin 23-8 139 22

25. Maryland 24-7 47 —

Others receiving votes: Middle Tennessee 28, Oklahoma State 23, Minnesota 22, Michigan 16, Dayton 11, Seton Hall 9, Southern Cal 6, Providence 5, Vermont 3, Arkansas 2, Miami 2, VCU 2, Wake Forest 2, Creighton 1, Michigan State 1, Princeton 1, UNC Wilmington 1.

Advertisement