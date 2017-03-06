AP – The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through March 5, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. Kansas (59) 28-3 1619 1
2. Villanova (2) 28-3 1517 2
3. UCLA (3) 28-3 1487 3
4. Gonzaga (1) 30-1 1430 4
5. Oregon 27-4 1364 6
6. North Carolina 26-6 1291 5
7. Arizona 27-4 1252 7
8. Kentucky 26-5 1182 9
9. Baylor 25-6 1084 11
10. Louisville 24-7 1047 8
11. West Virginia 24-7 958 10
12. SMU 27-4 849 14
13. Purdue 25-6 839 16
14. Duke 23-8 667 17
15. Cincinnati 27-4 634 18
16. Florida State 24-7 631 15
17. Florida 24-7 617 12
18. Butler 23-7 538 13
19. Saint Mary’s 27-3 456 20
20. Wichita State 30-4 401 21
21. Virginia 21-9 400 23
22. Notre Dame 23-8 394 19
23. Iowa State 20-10 147 24
24. Wisconsin 23-8 139 22
25. Maryland 24-7 47 —
Others receiving votes: Middle Tennessee 28, Oklahoma State 23, Minnesota 22, Michigan 16, Dayton 11, Seton Hall 9, Southern Cal 6, Providence 5, Vermont 3, Arkansas 2, Miami 2, VCU 2, Wake Forest 2, Creighton 1, Michigan State 1, Princeton 1, UNC Wilmington 1.
3/6 A.P. Men’s Basketball Poll
